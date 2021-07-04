First Manhattan Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $29,582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after buying an additional 139,446 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $18,924,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $202.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.21. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $202.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.572 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

