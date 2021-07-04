Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

CMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

