Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 10,741 Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $18.92 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $618.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

