APG Asset Management N.V. Has $25.48 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,016 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $25,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,464.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.29, a P/E/G ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,261.59. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,432.64.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

