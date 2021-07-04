APG Asset Management N.V. Has $28.01 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,465,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $28,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.70 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

