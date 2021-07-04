UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $70,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,004,000 after acquiring an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,355. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Shares of BFAM opened at $148.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,480.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

