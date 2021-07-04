Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GT. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 839,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 283,562 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 434.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.