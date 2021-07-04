Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0865 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE JSD opened at $15.02 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $488,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,138 shares of company stock worth $1,777,965.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

