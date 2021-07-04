Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 945,039 HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 945,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $983,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMCO opened at $9.75 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

