The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.64 million.The Simply Good Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.250 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.57.

SMPL stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

