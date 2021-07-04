BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BHK stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
