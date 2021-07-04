BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BHK stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

