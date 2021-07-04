Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE GOF opened at $21.89 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
