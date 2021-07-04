Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE GOF opened at $21.89 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

