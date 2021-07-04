BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BTZ opened at $15.65 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

