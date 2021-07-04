Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Cut by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,347 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.23% of Campbell Soup worth $30,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 561,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

