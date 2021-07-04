APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,462 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $32,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,908,768.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $142.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.93. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

