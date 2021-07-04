Assetmark Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $472.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $473.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

