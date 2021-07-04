Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eaton by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $84.87 and a 52 week high of $151.45. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

