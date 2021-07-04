Panda Yield Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $84,175.44 and approximately $2,178.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.57 or 0.00771117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

