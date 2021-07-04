Treat DAO Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003079 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00167852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,488.08 or 1.00029221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

