ZENZO Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1,000.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00033732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00265405 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00037671 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.