MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 885.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $105.71 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

