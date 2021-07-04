Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Paper by 86.8% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $61.32 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

