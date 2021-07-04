Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 1,211 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 35.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 87.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 10.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.99.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.