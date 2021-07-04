Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after buying an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,241,000 after buying an additional 269,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $275.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $190.67 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

