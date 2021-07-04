Assetmark Inc. Sells 196 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $276.23 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.84 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

