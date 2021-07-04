Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.