Assetmark Inc. Has $785,000 Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DIOD opened at $79.81 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Several brokerages have commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.
In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,141,357. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
