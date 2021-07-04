Assetmark Inc. Has $785,000 Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD opened at $79.81 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,141,357. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.