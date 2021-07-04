ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lessened by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 291.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $62.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of -418.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

