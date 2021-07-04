Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,734,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $106.02 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.