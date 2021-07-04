Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Position Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $52,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,753,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,664,000 after buying an additional 113,127 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,124,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,581,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,199 shares of company stock worth $66,343,695 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

