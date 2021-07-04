FIL Ltd Acquires 100,314 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 3.92% of Kosmos Energy worth $48,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

