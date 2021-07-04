Analysts Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $2,836,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

