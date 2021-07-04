FIL Ltd Has $45.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $45,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,549,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $317.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.48 and a 1 year high of $320.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.61.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,800 shares of company stock worth $103,109,669 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

