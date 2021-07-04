Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 26,949 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,949 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.