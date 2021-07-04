XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 542,022 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,028,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Finally, Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBSW opened at $16.83 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

