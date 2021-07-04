CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 644 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.89. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

