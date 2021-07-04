First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $45,305,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $23,253,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of RHP opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $86.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.