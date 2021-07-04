First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 168 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.20 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

