Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,029 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.23% of Grocery Outlet worth $43,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $601,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

