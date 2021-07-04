Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 995 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $800.50 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

