Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,688 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE:PHM opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

