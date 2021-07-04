4,421 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Prologis by 34.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 66,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.