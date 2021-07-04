Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $938.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $858.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $566.21 and a twelve month high of $939.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

