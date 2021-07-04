First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 318 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,013,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

