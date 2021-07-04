Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

COO stock opened at $407.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.60 and a 1-year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

