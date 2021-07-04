Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in H&R Block by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

