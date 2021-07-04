Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Corning by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Corning by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 253,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Corning by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

GLW opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.95. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

