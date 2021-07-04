Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $338.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.34. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $306.29.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

