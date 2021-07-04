Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.450 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

JBL opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

