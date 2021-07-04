Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of VPV stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

